Glenview Trust Co Buys 5,615 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,514,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,989,089 shares of company stock worth $466,326,545 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.28. 2,771,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

