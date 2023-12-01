Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.60.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,684. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $375.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $393.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
