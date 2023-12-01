Glenview Trust Co Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.1% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $40,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $927.79. 1,015,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,493. The stock has a market cap of $382.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $889.52 and a 200-day moving average of $858.48. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $516.05 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.