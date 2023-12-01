Glenview Trust Co Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,078 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.67. 1,171,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,067. The firm has a market cap of $359.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

