Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $22,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.28.

Humana Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Humana stock traded up $15.70 on Friday, reaching $500.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,245. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.29. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $553.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

