Glenview Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $65,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,173. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $76.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

