Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 71,658 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,039,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.