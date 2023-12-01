Glenview Trust Co Has $19.92 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $1,133,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $82.46. 1,043,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,167,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

