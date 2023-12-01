Glenview Trust Co Has $20.11 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $493.75. The stock had a trading volume of 202,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,497. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.34. The company has a market capitalization of $190.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $4,561,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

