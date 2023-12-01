Glenview Trust Co Has $20.55 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock traded up $6.91 on Friday, reaching $225.07. The stock had a trading volume of 340,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,859. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.61.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

