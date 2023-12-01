Glenview Trust Co Has $21.20 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.27. The stock had a trading volume of 798,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.86 and its 200 day moving average is $140.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.