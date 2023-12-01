Glenview Trust Co Has $26.82 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $26,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $342.46. 232,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,565. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $382.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.43 and a 200 day moving average of $327.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

