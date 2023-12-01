Glenview Trust Co Has $31.36 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 86.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,627 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for about 0.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.30% of Churchill Downs worth $31,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.62. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 49.33%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

