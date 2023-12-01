Glenview Trust Co Has $35.07 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Target worth $35,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

Target stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.37. 1,052,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,566,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.