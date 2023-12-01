Glenview Trust Co Has $35.07 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Target worth $35,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
