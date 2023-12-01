Glenview Trust Co Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,418,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,718,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $408,331,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. The company had a trading volume of 813,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at $53,144,604.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.