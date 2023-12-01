Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 48,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,212,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,553,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 347,453 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,165,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.01.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

