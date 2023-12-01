Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,814 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. 1,665,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,501,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.