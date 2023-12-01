Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,584 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after purchasing an additional 445,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,887,000 after buying an additional 87,249 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. 496,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,771. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $296,348 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

