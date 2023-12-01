Glenview Trust Co Purchases 19,424 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 0.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $34,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,691. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.32. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $646,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $646,595.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.78.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

