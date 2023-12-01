Glenview Trust Co Purchases 26,202 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $54,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.21. 1,461,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,957. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $96.83. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

