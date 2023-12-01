Glenview Trust Co Purchases 2,965 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $895,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MTUM stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.11. The company had a trading volume of 433,765 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

