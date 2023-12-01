Glenview Trust Co Purchases 3,766 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

PFE stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $28.95. 43,301,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,624,746. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

