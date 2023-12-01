Glenview Trust Co Purchases 6,081 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,675. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.71.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.71.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

