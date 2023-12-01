Glenview Trust Co Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.30. 147,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.68.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

