Glenview Trust Co Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,366 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 7.56% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $27,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 564,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,658,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,938,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 273,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 240,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TCHP traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,585. The firm has a market cap of $392.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $30.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

