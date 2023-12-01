Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 445.5% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.92. 1,150,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.76. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

