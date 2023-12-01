Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,142,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,743,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $181.92 billion, a PE ratio of -111.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

