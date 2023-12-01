Glenview Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $556,000. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.46. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,666. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.78 and a 200-day moving average of $199.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $175.70 and a one year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

