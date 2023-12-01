Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,054 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,965 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,877,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,912,029,000 after acquiring an additional 436,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,829 shares of company stock worth $914,671. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $536.88. 124,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,772. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $539.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $501.87 and a 200 day moving average of $486.31.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.