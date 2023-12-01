Glenview Trust Co Sells 4,322 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $27,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,616,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,537,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KO

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.