Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Global Payments worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $1,528,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $116.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.46.

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

