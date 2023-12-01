GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 133,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $100.12.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $834,931.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $35,607.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,817 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Get Our Latest Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.