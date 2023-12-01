Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.32 on Monday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Resource

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

