Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GCOR opened at $40.52 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

