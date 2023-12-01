Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,372 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co owned 1.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $118,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $89.93. 53,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,037. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $90.41.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

