Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Shares Purchased by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 441.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Gores Holdings IX worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,196,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 549,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GHIX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

