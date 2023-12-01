Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Graco were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $80.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.78. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.69.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GGG

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,060 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.