Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,283 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company had a trading volume of 282,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

