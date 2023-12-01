Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires 25,823 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.16. 401,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

