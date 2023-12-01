Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 118,325 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 496.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,325 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of PagerDuty worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $100,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

PagerDuty Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $35.33.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $108.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.70 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

