Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 18,417 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,417 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.12. 20,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.