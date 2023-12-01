Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys 24,617 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,617 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.36.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,734,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,701. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 296,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $800,830.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,297.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,632.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 606,175 shares of company stock worth $5,865,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

