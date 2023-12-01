Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in AutoNation by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Trading Up 0.9 %

AutoNation stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.09 and its 200 day moving average is $148.42. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

