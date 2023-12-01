Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 10,000 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 76.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 62.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Shares of CSL traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.68. 29,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.80 and its 200 day moving average is $256.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

