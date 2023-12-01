Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 43,432 DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in DoorDash by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total value of $7,789,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $11,025,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,500 shares of company stock worth $65,412,891. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DASH stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $94.50. 354,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,677. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.93 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

