Graham Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 45,749 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Loews by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 83,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.80. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $70.45.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,712.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

