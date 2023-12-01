Graham Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575,164 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $114,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 5,141.9% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,148,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030,852 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 902.3% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,030,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

NYSE DEI traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $12.51. 224,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,926. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.83 and a beta of 1.03. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 633.33%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

