Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,598,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,951,000 after purchasing an additional 202,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after buying an additional 476,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $162.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

