Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Herc worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $213,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Herc by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herc by 108.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $393,782.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.44. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

