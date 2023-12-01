Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 135.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,431 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Herbalife worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000.

Herbalife Stock Down 0.5 %

HLF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,661. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About Herbalife

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

